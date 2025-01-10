Minister highlights educational reforms and sustainability goals

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, emphasized the provincial government’s dual focus on introducing market-oriented subjects in educational institutions and ensuring financial self-sustainability for universities.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the newly established Institute of Health Sciences at the University of Peshawar, the minister termed the launch a significant milestone. The event was also attended by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Secretary Higher Education Kamran Afridi, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Naeem Qazi, faculty members, students, and media representatives.

Meena Khan Afridi stated that the institute would pave the way for the development of other key departments such as Computer Sciences, Medical Colleges, and Radiology. “These initiatives aim to produce graduates who not only serve society but also create job opportunities, breaking the cycle of unemployment,” she said.

The minister underscored the provincial government’s commitment to human development in alignment with the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan. She highlighted the unprecedented financial support extended to universities over the past year under Chief Minister Gandapur’s leadership, surpassing what was provided in the previous decade.

Additionally, Afridi announced the introduction of a performance-based ranking system for universities and colleges in the province. Institutions will be assessed on specific indicators, with high-performing ones receiving financial assistance, awards, and other incentives.

Addressing students, the minister described them as the nation’s future and its most valuable asset. She urged them to dedicate themselves to their education and strive for recognition not only within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but on a global scale.

The inauguration of the Institute of Health Sciences is expected to significantly contribute to the development of healthcare and other professional fields in the region.