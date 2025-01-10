Friday, January 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ministry opens applications for 5,000 vacant seats for Hajj 2025

Ministry opens applications for 5,000 vacant seats for Hajj 2025
NEWS WIRE
January 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday announced the opening of applications for 5,000 vacant seats for Hajj 2025. According to the Ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, applications will be accepted on a “first-come, first-served” basis from January 10. He said the Ministry has instructed all designated banks to immediately upload the submitted applications to the portal on a daily basis. The spokesperson confirmed that new applicants would need to deposit a total of Rs.600,000 for the first two installments. Additional charges for services like sacrifice (Qurbani) or a separate room will apply, he added. The spokesperson also noted that once the required number of applications is reached, the application process will be promptly closed.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1736402503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025