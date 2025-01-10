Ministry opens applications for 5,000 vacant seats for Hajj 2025

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday announced the opening of applications for 5,000 vacant seats for Hajj 2025. According to the Ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, applications will be accepted on a “first-come, first-served” basis from January 10. He said the Ministry has instructed all designated banks to immediately upload the submitted applications to the portal on a daily basis. The spokesperson confirmed that new applicants would need to deposit a total of Rs.600,000 for the first two installments. Additional charges for services like sacrifice (Qurbani) or a separate room will apply, he added. The spokesperson also noted that once the required number of applications is reached, the application process will be promptly closed.