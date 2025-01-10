Friday, January 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Mohmand farmers demand funds, trade access

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mohmand  -  Farmers’ leaders staged a protest walk on Thursday, demanding agricultural funds, interest-free loans, and grants to support farmers in the backward Mohmand district. They also called for an end to political interference in agricultural posts and urged the government to open the Gursal border for agricultural trade.  

The protest, organized by Anjuman-e-Zamindaran Mohmand, began at the Sports Stadium and concluded at Ghalanai Bazaar. Farmers and residents carried banners and placards highlighting their demands.  

Speaking at the demonstration, Anjuman-e-Zamindaran President Malik Gulab Sher and others lamented the economic hardships faced by farmers in Mohmand. They emphasized the region’s potential, producing some of the best vegetables in the country and abroad, but noted a lack of initiatives to ensure the safe transportation of produce. Poor road conditions, they said, result in significant losses, as vegetables often spoil during transit, reducing market value by half.  

PFF Normalization Committee schedules Extraordinary Congress for January 23

Malik Gulab stressed that opening the Gursal border trade route with Afghanistan would economically benefit both farmers and the government. He further criticized the absence of an agricultural bank in the district, making payments and collections challenging. Allegations were also made against political leaders and parliamentarians for exploiting agricultural projects to benefit their own interests.  

The speakers pointed out that last year, 25 landowners benefited from a USAID initiative providing seeds and fertilizers. However, restrictions on fertilizers have weakened wheat crops. They urged the government to support farmers, enabling Mohmand to become a global supplier of quality vegetables.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1736506067.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025