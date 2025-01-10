Mohmand farmers demand funds, trade access

Mohmand - Farmers’ leaders staged a protest walk on Thursday, demanding agricultural funds, interest-free loans, and grants to support farmers in the backward Mohmand district. They also called for an end to political interference in agricultural posts and urged the government to open the Gursal border for agricultural trade.

The protest, organized by Anjuman-e-Zamindaran Mohmand, began at the Sports Stadium and concluded at Ghalanai Bazaar. Farmers and residents carried banners and placards highlighting their demands.

Speaking at the demonstration, Anjuman-e-Zamindaran President Malik Gulab Sher and others lamented the economic hardships faced by farmers in Mohmand. They emphasized the region’s potential, producing some of the best vegetables in the country and abroad, but noted a lack of initiatives to ensure the safe transportation of produce. Poor road conditions, they said, result in significant losses, as vegetables often spoil during transit, reducing market value by half.

Malik Gulab stressed that opening the Gursal border trade route with Afghanistan would economically benefit both farmers and the government. He further criticized the absence of an agricultural bank in the district, making payments and collections challenging. Allegations were also made against political leaders and parliamentarians for exploiting agricultural projects to benefit their own interests.

The speakers pointed out that last year, 25 landowners benefited from a USAID initiative providing seeds and fertilizers. However, restrictions on fertilizers have weakened wheat crops. They urged the government to support farmers, enabling Mohmand to become a global supplier of quality vegetables.