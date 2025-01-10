NA body suggests MDCAT exam process be decentralised

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination has suggested that the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) exam process be decentralized, giving greater autonomy to provinces to conduct the exams, while PMDC should focus on overseeing the licensing exams.

This proposal was made “to avoid the current centralization that was seen to contribute to inconsistencies in the examination process”. The issue of supplementary students appearing in the MDCAT, 2024 retest also sparked debate in the Thursday’s meeting. The Committee expressed grave concerns over including these students in the 2024 MDCAT cycle, as, they believed, it could disadvantage regular students who had completed their education on time.

The Committee unanimously agreed that supplementary students should be excluded from this year’s exam and be allowed to take it in the following year. A legal review will also be conducted to determine the best course of action on this matter. The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA in the Conference Room of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Islamabad.

The Committee addressed several concerns regarding the MDCAT exam process. Issues related to out-of-syllabus questions in the exam papers were raised by students, prompting a review of the exam’s structure. It was highlighted that many such questions were deleted, and a revised answer key was uploaded to address these concerns. However, the Committee members voiced their concern that question papers should be accurate from the outset, to avoid the need for post-exam deletions.

The Committee proposed making juvenile cards mandatory for biometric verification, similar to the practice in A-levels and O-levels, to prevent impersonation and enhance security during the registration process. The registration process itself also came under scrutiny, as the software used by PMDC had loopholes that led to errors. The Committee emphasized that such issues should be rectified for future exams to ensure a smoother registration process.

In terms of future reforms and based on the Committee’s previous recommendations, the PMDC agreed to form a high-powered subcommittee tasked with revising the MDCAT syllabus, developing a common question bank and ensuring that candidates appear for the exam only in their region of domicile. PMDC shall also review the current practice of conducting the MDCAT before the declaration of complete intermediate result. The implementation of a single national curriculum was proposed to avoid regional disparities in the education system.

The Committee resolved to ensure that the future MDCAT exams are transparent, fair and equitable for all students across the country. A final decision on these matters will be taken in future meetings based on legal reviews and additional consultations with relevant stakeholders

The Committee underscored the urgent need to strengthen Pakistan’s healthcare sector. The discussions revolved around critical concerns aiming at reforming the MDCAT examination system along with future recommendations to conduct fair exams.

The Committee deferred “The Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024”, moved by Syed Rafiullah, MNA and “The Pakistan Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2024”, moved by Abdul Qadir Patel due to absence of the movers. Furthermore, the Committee discussed the “Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024” and the “Islamabad Healthcare Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024”, moved by Shaista Pervaiz, MNA.

The Committee pointed out that the regulation of ‘psychologists’, a growing profession that remained largely unregulated despite increasing demand for mental health services across Pakistan. The Committee recommended to regulate the profession of psychology to ensure that mental health professionals were properly certified and practicing in line with legal and international standards.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Dr. Shaista Khan, Dr. Darshan, Sabheen Ghoury, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Farah Naz Akbar, Gul Asghar Khan, Dr. Azim ud Din Zahid Lakhwi, Nisar Ahmed, Shabbir Ali Qureshi, Shahram Khan (virtual) and Shaista Pervaiz. The meeting also included participation of Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Coordinator to PM on NHSR&C, senior officers from the Ministry of NHSR&C and its attached departments.