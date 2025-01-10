Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on Qesco

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has imposed a fine Rs10 million on the Quetta Electric Supply Company(QESCO) due to its failure pertaining to 100% execution of earthing/grounding of its HT/LT poles/structures in its service territory.

After due deliberations and taking into account the submissions/arguments made by the licensee during the hearing and in light of the NEPRA Act, NEPRA (Fine) Regulations, 2021, and other applicable documents, the Authority is of the considered opinion that the QESCO has failed to provide any satisfactory reply to the show cause notice served to it, said a decision issued here by NEPRA.

Therefore, the Authority decided to impose a fine amounting to Rs 10 million on the licensee due to its failure pertaining to 100% execution of earthing/grounding of its HT/LT poles/structures in its service territory. The Authority further directed the licensee to earth/ground all remaining (100%) steel structures within three months and PCC poles within one year. Failure to comply with the directions of the Authority may lead towards further penalty on the licensee which will be decided after the completion of specified timelines. The licensee has been directed to pay the fine amount of Rs 10 million within a period of 15 days from the date of issuance of this order, failing which the Authority may recover the amount due under section 41 of the NEPRA Act as arrears of the land revenue or through any other appropriate legal means in addition to taking any other appropriate legal action against the licensee for non-compliance.