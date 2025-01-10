New health sciences institute inaugurated in Peshawar 

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, inaugurated the newly established Institute of Health Sciences under the University of Peshawar on Thursday.

The institute currently offers BS degree programs in seven disciplines, including Medical Laboratory Technology, Radiology, Cardiology, Dental Technology, Surgical Technology, Optometry, and Emergency Services. Plans are underway to expand academic offerings to include BS Nursing and other health technologies in the future. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister hailed the institute as a unique initiative reflecting the government’s vision to make public sector universities sustainable and financially stable. He congratulated the university administration on the institute’s rapid establishment, expressing hope that it would meet its objectives by addressing the shortage of trained healthcare professionals and contributing to the improvement of the healthcare system.

Highlighting the importance of self-sustaining institutions, the Chief Minister stated that strengthening such institutions would lead to the province’s self-reliance. He noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the only province in the country to establish a Debt Management Fund, with 30 billion rupees already allocated. Additionally, he cited reforms that have increased provincial revenue by 45%.

Gandapur reiterated the government’s commitment to improving healthcare and education, introducing market-oriented courses, and resolving faculty promotion issues at the University of Peshawar. He emphasized the need to invest in youth by equipping them with skills for self-employment, aligning with the vision of PTI’s founding chairman.

The ceremony also featured addresses from Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, Secretary Higher Education Kamran Afridi, and University of Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naeem Qazi.