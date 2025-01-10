Friday, January 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Outgoing US envoy calls on interior minister

Outgoing US envoy calls on interior minister
STAFF REPORT
January 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD - US Ambassador Donald Blome on Thursday made a farewell call on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. During the meeting, they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and Pakistan-US relations, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. Mohsin Naqvi appreciated Ambassador Donald Blome’s services for enhancing Pakistan-US relations and expressed good wishes for him. The ambassador condemned the recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan. The interior minister said terrorism was a global issue and the international community needed to formulate a joint strategy to eradicate this menace completely. No illegal foreigner will be allowed to stay in Pakistan, he added. Ambassador Blome said he received full cooperation from all institutions during his assignment in Pakistan. Federal Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha and US Deputy Chief of Mission Natalie A. Baker were also present on the occasion. Separately, the interior minister, who also holds the charge of the Narcotics Control Division, visited the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters. Director General ANF Major General Abdul Moeed welcomed Mohsin Naqvi on his arrival. The minister said a conference would be organized soon to enhance cooperation with Gulf countries regarding anti-narcotics efforts. He added that heads of anti-narcotics forces from Gulf countries would be invited to the event. He stated that this conference held key importance in preparing a joint strategy to combat drug trafficking. Naqvi said he recently visited Saudi Arabia’s Anti-Narcotics Headquarters and had detailed discussions on increasing cooperation.

Stalemate in govt-PTI talks persists amid blame game

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1736402503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025