Outgoing US envoy calls on interior minister

ISLAMABAD - US Ambassador Donald Blome on Thursday made a farewell call on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. During the meeting, they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and Pakistan-US relations, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. Mohsin Naqvi appreciated Ambassador Donald Blome’s services for enhancing Pakistan-US relations and expressed good wishes for him. The ambassador condemned the recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan. The interior minister said terrorism was a global issue and the international community needed to formulate a joint strategy to eradicate this menace completely. No illegal foreigner will be allowed to stay in Pakistan, he added. Ambassador Blome said he received full cooperation from all institutions during his assignment in Pakistan. Federal Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha and US Deputy Chief of Mission Natalie A. Baker were also present on the occasion. Separately, the interior minister, who also holds the charge of the Narcotics Control Division, visited the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters. Director General ANF Major General Abdul Moeed welcomed Mohsin Naqvi on his arrival. The minister said a conference would be organized soon to enhance cooperation with Gulf countries regarding anti-narcotics efforts. He added that heads of anti-narcotics forces from Gulf countries would be invited to the event. He stated that this conference held key importance in preparing a joint strategy to combat drug trafficking. Naqvi said he recently visited Saudi Arabia’s Anti-Narcotics Headquarters and had detailed discussions on increasing cooperation.