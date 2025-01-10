Pak products shine at 29th Beijing new year goods fair

Islamabad - Pakistani products Shined at the 29th Beijing New Year Goods Fair that kicked off at the National Agricultural Exhibition Center. The event attracted visitors from around the world, offering a vibrant mix of cultural and commercial displays.

One of the major highlights this year was the impressive range of products from Pakistan, showcasing the country’s rich heritage and skilled craftsmanship. Pakistani exhibitors displayed a variety of items, including detailed handicrafts, marble products, onyx, and traditional woodwork, all of which captured the attention of visitors. The fair served as an important platform for Pakistani businesses to increase their international presence and promote the unique aspects of their culture.

“With the growing global interest in Pakistani products, we are thrilled to present our goods at such a prestigious event,” said a representative from one of the Pakistani onyx companies.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and we hope to establish new partnerships and boost exports.”

Visitors expressed great appreciation for the vibrant colours and high quality of the displayed products, with many particularly drawn to the intricate wood carvings on traditional tables and furniture, reflecting Pakistan’s diverse cultural heritage, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

As the fair continues through the week, it underscores the importance of such events in fostering trade and cultural exchange between countries.

The participation of Pakistani vendors is not only a testament to the quality of their products but also a celebration of the rich traditions that Pakistan offers to the world.

It’s worth noting that the 29th Beijing New Year Goods Fair features nearly 10,000 high-quality products from domestic and international enterprises, with a full range of food and clothing items on display, the report added.