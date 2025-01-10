Pakistan invites applications for remaining Hajj vacant seats

Pakistan has opened applications for 5,000 vacant seats for Hajj 2025, effective today (Friday), on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs spokesperson announced that applicants must deposit ₹600,000 as the initial two installments, with additional charges for sacrifice or separate rooms. Applications will be uploaded daily by designated banks, and submissions will close once all seats are filled.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain chaired a key meeting on private Hajj operations, finalizing agreements and scheduling group bookings for private pilgrims to start today. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi emphasized compliance with Saudi and Pakistani regulations.

Earlier, the government extended the submission deadline for Hajj forms thrice but fell short of the 89,000 quota, receiving only 82,000 applications. All applicants have been declared successful, and the ministry is working to fill the remaining 7,000 slots.