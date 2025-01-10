Friday, January 10, 2025
Pakistan Not Giving Scholarships

January 10, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Balochistan students are aware of the opportunities that scholarships in countries like Turkey, the UK, and the USA can offer. These scholarships allow students to study abroad, gaining exposure to quality education and diverse cultures. Unfortunately, Pakistan offers no such programs for students from other countries to visit or study in Pakistan.

Balochistan students long for opportunities to access high-quality education. Despite their enthusiasm for learning, they face significant barriers. Libraries are often their only refuge for self-study. Meanwhile, Pakistan remains one of the few countries that fails to offer scholarships to foreign students, missing an opportunity to develop global academic partnerships.

This lack of investment in education is a significant issue. Countries that invest in education not only develop their own workforce but also attract international talent, creating a robust exchange of knowledge and ideas. My request to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to introduce scholarship programs and prioritize education as a national asset.

WAHEED KAMAL,

Balochistan.

