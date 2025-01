LAHORE - The Pakistan Physical Disability (PD) Cricket Team is set to leave for Sri Lanka today (Friday) to participate in the four-nation Physical Disability Champions Trophy. The tournament, starting January 12 in Colombo, features Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, and England, with Pakistan facing arch-rivals India in their opening match. Ahead of their departure, the team played a practice match at the Moin Khan Cricket Academy, securing an 88-run victory against the academy team.