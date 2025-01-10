Pakistani manufactures of freight wagons enter JV with Chinese company

LAHORE - Pakistani manufactures of freight wagons have entered into a joint venture with Chinese company, China Economic Net reported on Thursday.

According to the report, in a busy factory in Lahore, the hum of machinery and the hustle of workers mark a new chapter for local railway freight transportation. Right now, 115 flat wagons are being assembled in Complete Knocked Down (CKD) form, with plans for them to roll out in April this year. These wagons are part of a larger order of 620 freight wagons being jointly produced by Pakistan Railways and the Chinese company Baotou Beifang Chuangye Co., Ltd.

“Once all 620 freight wagons are fully operational, they will double the current railway transportation capacity,” said Philippe Mi, the Chinese project director for the 820 High-Capacity Wagon (HCW) project, in a recent interview. In 2021, Beifang Chuangye won a contract to supply 820 high-capacity railway freight wagons to Pakistan Railways, including four types of vehicles: open-top wagons, flat wagons, covered wagons, and cabooses. By 2022, 200 wagons were delivered and put into operation.

In 2024, 115 high-capacity open-top wagons, assembled in semi-knocked-down (SKD) form at the Risalpur factory, were deployed on key freight routes connecting Karachi Port to inland destinations. This not only increased transportation capacity but also eased the pressure on Karachi Port’s warehousing operations.

“This initiative will bring significant economic benefits to Pakistan, marking a crucial step toward reducing import dependence and promoting local industries,” said Aamir Baloch, CEO of Pakistan Railways, praising the local production of railway freight wagons. It’s a major leap toward economic self-sufficiency and the start of a new era in freight transportation in Pakistan.

The standardized design of the wagons ensures compatibility and consistency across different models, helping reduce operational and maintenance costs for Pakistan Railways. Ishaq Butt, the Pakistani Project Director for the 820HCW project, highlighted the importance of this efficiency, especially in a country where infrastructure development is a key priority. The production process also created around 450 direct jobs. “This local production project has trained many young technicians and skilled workers for our railway department, significantly boosting our manufacturing capabilities and sustaining them for the future,” said Ishaq Butt. Beifang Chuangye has provided both theoretical training and hands-on support in setting up the wagon assembly lines in Lahore and Risalpur.

Their assistance covers personnel training, equipment upgrades, inventory management, process planning, quality control, and system development, ensuring a comprehensive improvement of the factories, the report added.