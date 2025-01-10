Paris Hilton, Adam Brody among celebrities lose homes in wildfires

LOS ANGELES - Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal and Adam Brody are among the celebrities who have lost homes in the deadly wildfires raging in the Los Angeles area. More than 1,000 structures have been destroyed as six separate blazes burn in and around the city, which is dotted with film stars’ mansions. Some of the worst devastation was in the scenic enclave of Pacific Palisades, where a wind-whipped inferno exploded from several hundred acres to more than 15,000 in size since Tuesday. A swathe of the neighbourhood, which is a haven of hillside streets nestled against the Santa Monica Mountains and winding down to beaches along the Pacific Ocean, was reduced to ash. Actor James Woods, who starred in films including Nixon and Casino, broke down in tears on CNN as he described losing his Pacific Palisades property. “One day you’re swimming in the pool and the next day it’s all gone,” he told the network. He wiped away tears as he described how his wife’s eight-year-old niece offered them her piggybank to help rebuild their house. Actor Crystal said in a statement that he and his wife Janice were “heartbroken” by the loss of their Pacific Palisades home where they had lived since 1979. The When Harry Met Sally star said in a statement: “We raised our children and grandchildren here. “Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. “We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.” Hotel heiress Paris Hilton said she had lost her home in Malibu.

She wrote in an Instagram post: “Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. “This home is where we built so many precious memories... My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires.”

A home reportedly belonging to Brody, who stars in hit Netflix show Nobody Wants This, and Gossip Girl star wife Leighton Meester, was also destroyed. The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who are married, also lost their home in the blaze.

“I’m watching our house burn down on the security cameras,” Pratt posted.

Montag said: “So our house is on fire and we were able to get out in time, but I keep going over and over in my mind of the things I should’ve got, but we’re out safe and that is the most important thing, and Spencer is behind me.” In a later post, she said while tearing up that she was “so sad our house has gone” and they had lost “everything we worked so hard for”.

‘Feeling numb’ Singer and This Is Us actress Mandy Moore posted a video of the scene of destruction as she evacuated. “Grateful for my family and pets getting out last night before it was too late (and endless gratitude to friends for taking us in and bringing us clothes and blankets).

“Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children’s school is gone. “Our favourite restaurants, levelled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together.”

TV host Ricki Lake told followers she had lost her “dream home”, adding: “I grieve along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event.”

Actors Sir Anthony Hopkins, John Goodman, Anna Faris and Cary Elwes also reportedly lost their homes.