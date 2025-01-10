Parliamentary secretary expresses optimism about country’s economic recovery

ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Wajiha Qamar has expressed optimism about the country’s economic recovery.

Talking with President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nasir Mansoor Qureshi at the Chamber House on Thursday, she emphasized the importance of strong industry-academia collaborations to align educational curricula with both national and global market needs. The parliamentary secretary also highlighted the government’s focus on improving the ease of doing business, which, in collaboration with ICCI, would foster economic growth. She recognized the country’s youth as a vital asset for its progress.

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, president of ICCI, pointed out the lack of respect and recognition for the business community, which he sees as a major factor hindering investment and business growth. He stressed the need for including business role models in university syllabi to inspire entrepreneurship. Qureshi further emphasized the urgency of skill development to keep pace with global competition.

He also highlighted the significant export potential of local industry, stressing the need for government agencies to provide vital support. This support would focus on infrastructure development and value addition, enabling local industries to realize their full export potential.

In his welcome address, acting Senior Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry encouraged collaboration between the Planning Ministry and ICCI to achieve shared objectives. Special Advisor to the ICCI President, Naeem Siddiqui, also discussed the pressing issue of climate change and its impact on the country, urging attention to address these environmental challenges.

The event was attended by ICCI members, including Executive Members Ishaq Sial, Malik Abdul Aziz, Aftab Gujjar, Faisal Muzzamal, Convener Anti-Narcotics Committee Mohammad Ethsham Chaudhry.