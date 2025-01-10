PHC bars deportation of Afghan musicians seeking asylum in Pakistan

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued a two-page short verdict restraining the government from deporting Afghan musicians seeking asylum.

The verdict, authored by Justice Waqar Ahmed, directs the federal government to appoint an officer to review the asylum applications of Afghan musicians and provide a decision within two months. During this period, the court ordered that no deportation or strict action be taken against them. The Ministry of Interior has been instructed to ensure that the musicians remain in Pakistan until the cases are resolved.

Temporary halt on deportation of illegal immigrants

Pakistan temporarily suspended the repatriation of illegal immigrants, including Afghan refugees, in July 2024, following a request from UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi. During his visit to Pakistan, Grandi met with Afghan refugees in Peshawar and Haripur and held discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and other officials, urging Pakistan to pause the deportations on humanitarian grounds.

Until June 22, a total of 620,981 Afghans had returned to their country. Between November 11 and 21, 13,815 more Afghans returned, including 5,014 men, 4,087 women, and 4,714 children.

It is noteworthy that in October 2023, the apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP), under the leadership of then-caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, had set an October 31 deadline for all illegal foreign nationals to leave Pakistan voluntarily or face deportation. Following the deadline, over 500,000 illegal Afghan nationals returned to Afghanistan via the Torkham and Chaman borders.