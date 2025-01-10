PIA resumes Paris flights after four-year hiatus

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed its European operations on Friday, with flight PK-749 departing from Islamabad to Paris, carrying 300 passengers, including the airline's acting CEO, Khurram Mushtaq.

Defense and Aviation Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, PIA officials, and Secretary Aviation attended a send-off ceremony at Islamabad International Airport.

PIA's European flights were halted following a pilot license scandal uncovered after a 2020 crash that claimed 97 lives. The European Aviation Safety Agency had revoked the airline’s permit.

PIA plans to enhance its fleet operations by reactivating several grounded Boeing 777 and Airbus aircraft, aiming for 24 operational aircraft within six months. Currently, 19 out of 34 aircraft in its fleet are active.