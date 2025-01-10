PIA's first Paris flight in 4.5 years arrives

(PIA) celebrated a historic milestone as its flight PK 749 successfully landed in Paris, marking the airline’s return to France after a hiatus of 4.5 years.

The direct flight departed from Islamabad at 12:30 PM and reached the French capital after an eight-hour journey. Upon arrival, passengers were warmly welcomed at Paris Airport by PIA staff and officials from the Pakistan Embassy.

Carrying 317 passengers and crew, the flight also had PIA CEO Amir Hayat and senior officials onboard.

A cake-cutting ceremony at the airport added a celebratory touch to the occasion, highlighting the significance of the resumed operations.