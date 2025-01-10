PM applauds PIA’s first flight to Paris

congratulated the nation as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed its flight operations to Europe with the departure of its first flight to Paris.

In a statement, the prime minister emphasized that the restoration of PIA’s European routes would significantly benefit overseas Pakistanis, offering them the convenience of direct flights.

Highlighting the challenges faced during the suspension of operations, he noted the national carrier suffered losses amounting to billions of dollars and a tarnished reputation.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, the incumbent government has restored the identity of the national airline," the prime minister remarked, expressing optimism about PIA’s future progress and development.

He extended his appreciation to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and the teams involved for their efforts in achieving this milestone.

The first PIA flight to Paris will arrive at Charles de Gaulle Airport at 5:00 PM local time. The airline will operate twice-weekly flights between Islamabad and Paris on Fridays and Sundays, offering enhanced air connectivity, trade, and tourism opportunities between Pakistan and France.