PM meets Muslim World League Secretary General

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League, at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad.

Welcoming the Secretary General to Pakistan, the Prime Minister appreciated the Muslim World League's support in co-hosting the international conference on girls’ education in Muslim countries, being held in Islamabad from January 11-12. Both leaders emphasized the importance and sustainability of this collaboration, agreeing that the conference would send a strong global message about the Muslim world’s commitment to promoting girls' education.

The Prime Minister praised Dr. Al-Issa's visionary leadership in fostering mutual respect, understanding among religions and civilizations, and advocating for the shared goals of the Muslim world. He also acknowledged the League's efforts in promoting the true image of Islam globally.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s support for the League’s objectives, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the decision to establish a Seerat Museum in Pakistan. He hoped this important project would soon be completed and assured that Pakistan remains committed to the timely completion of such joint initiatives, particularly the Seerat Museum.

Dr. Al-Issa thanked the Government of Pakistan for its excellent arrangements and cooperation in organizing the international conference on girls’ education. He lauded Pakistan’s commitment and efforts in strengthening fraternal ties within the Muslim Ummah and advancing the objectives of the Muslim world on the global stage.

The Secretary General informed the Prime Minister that an "Islamabad Declaration" would be issued at the conclusion of the conference, marking a milestone in advancing girls’ education in Muslim countries. He highlighted that the conference features renowned scholars, experts, and educators from diverse fields worldwide. The event aims to address key issues, including misconceptions about women’s education and Islamophobia.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s long-standing fraternal relationship with Saudi Arabia and conveyed his best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Discussing the Middle East, the Prime Minister condemned Israel’s ongoing oppression of unarmed Palestinians and underscored the need for the international community to play an effective role in improving the situation.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki, and other senior officials.