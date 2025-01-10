PM Shehbaz hails record $3.1bn remittance inflow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday applauded the nation for achieving a record increase in remittances, with inflows reaching $3.1 billion in December 2024—a 5.6% rise compared to November 2024.

In his statement, the premier emphasized that remittances grew by 29.3% year-on-year, underscoring the commitment of overseas Pakistanis to the country's development. He said the record-breaking remittances disproved skeptics who had predicted economic stagnation, adding that Pakistan was now transitioning from stability to economic growth. The government remains steadfast in its focus on national progress and public welfare, he affirmed.

Data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revealed that remittances for the first half of the fiscal year 2024-25 rose by 32.8%, amounting to $17.8 billion. The highest contributions came from Saudi Arabia ($770.6 million), followed by the UAE ($631.5 million), the UK ($456.9 million), and the US ($284.3 million).

Meanwhile, Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stood at $16,377.8 million as of January 3, 2025. The central bank held $11,695.2 million, reflecting a $15 million decrease from the previous week. Commercial banks held reserves of $4,682.6 million during the same period.

In the prior week ending December 27, 2024, the country’s total liquid reserves were reported at $16,408.7 million, with $11,710.5 million held by the central bank and $4,698.2 million by commercial banks.