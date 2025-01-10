Friday, January 10, 2025
PM Shehbaz Sharif orders swift resolution of pending tax cases

3:53 PM | January 10, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the swift resolution of pending tax-related cases in courts, emphasizing the urgency of addressing legal disputes that hinder revenue collection.

Chairing a review meeting on Inland Revenue Appellate Tribunals in Islamabad on Friday, the Prime Minister instructed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take immediate measures to expedite the resolution of tax cases. He stressed that delays in this process would not be tolerated.

Shehbaz Sharif underscored the importance of hiring highly qualified personnel for Inland Revenue Appellate Tribunals, offering competitive salaries and benefits to attract top-tier talent. He said the prompt settlement of tax cases is crucial for improving the country’s revenue system.

Highlighting ongoing reforms, the Prime Minister pointed out that the Faceless Customs Assessment System was recently introduced in Karachi, significantly reducing corruption and processing time for customs clearance.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to safeguarding national resources, Shehbaz Sharif declared that efforts would focus on recovering taxes from evaders rather than increasing the burden on low-income citizens.

The meeting also reviewed progress on reforms in Inland Revenue Appellate Tribunals, with the Prime Minister directing officials to ensure timely completion of the reforms.

