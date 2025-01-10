Police foil livestock theft

HYDERABAD - The Police in a successful action have foiled theft of livestock here on Thursday. A police spokesman informed that Inspector B-section Police Tahir Hussain Mughal along with Assistant Sub-Inspector Anjum Abrar Mughal and other staff acting on a tip-off reached the spot and foiled live stock theft. When the police reached the spot in time, the accused left the cattle on the spot and escaped. B-Section Police have registered a case of theft under relevant law on the complaint Arsalan Yousafzai.