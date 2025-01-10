Friday, January 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police foil livestock theft

NEWS WIRE
January 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Police in a successful action have foiled theft of livestock here on Thursday. A police spokesman informed that Inspector  B-section Police Tahir Hussain Mughal along with Assistant Sub-Inspector Anjum Abrar Mughal and other staff acting on a tip-off reached the spot and foiled live stock theft. When the police reached the spot in time, the accused left the cattle on the spot and escaped. B-Section Police have registered a case of theft under relevant law on the complaint Arsalan Yousafzai.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1736402503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025