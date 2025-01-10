Poor Health Infrastructure in Pakistan

Pakistan’s healthcare system suffers from severely inadequate infrastructure, which affects millions of citizens in both urban and rural areas. Despite the pressing need for development, less than 1% of the GDP is allocated to healthcare. Public healthcare facilities are plagued by outdated equipment, overcrowding, and insufficient supplies. Cases where two patients share a single bed due to resource shortages are not uncommon, reflecting the dire state of hospitals.

A major challenge is the shortage of healthcare professionals. Limited capacity for medical education and a lack of job opportunities in the public sector contribute to this issue. The situation is particularly dire in rural areas, where there are either too few medical staff or insufficiently trained personnel. The government must recruit at least 30,000 more doctors to improve the system.

The healthcare infrastructure in rural regions is particularly underdeveloped, lacking specialized wards and modern facilities. Access to affordable medicine is another challenge. Low-cost medicines may be available, but essential, high-cost medicines are often in short supply, leaving poor families to suffer. Even in major cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, public healthcare systems are stretched thin.

A report by the Pakistan Medical Association revealed that nearly 60% of public hospitals lack essential medical equipment. The consequences of these deficiencies include increased patient suffering, the spread of diseases due to unhygienic conditions, and a lack of trust in public healthcare.

While initiatives like the Ehsaas Health Card provide some relief, much more needs to be done. The state must overhaul the healthcare infrastructure, invest in hygienic facilities, and focus on recruiting healthcare professionals to meet the needs of its citizens.

SAAD JATT,

Islamabad.