Power tariff could be reduced by another Rs10 to Rs12 per unit: Energy minister

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Energy Awais Laghari has claimed that by revising Power Purchase Agreements with IPPs, savings of Rs1.1 trillion have been realised and announced that power tariff could be reduced by another Rs10 to Rs12 per unit.

Electricity tariff for domestic consumers has already been reduced by Rs4 per unit and it could be reduced by Rs10 to Rs12 per unit, however there are eight to nine factors involved in the process, Awais Leghari said while briefing NA Committee on Power and later during an informal talk with the media. The meeting of the National Assembly’s Power Committee was chaired by Muhammad Idrees.

The minister said that KE has sought a huge amount on account of Multi Year Tariff and said that the government has rejected K-Electric’s proposal to raise electricity rates by Rs10.5 per unit. “We are committed to safeguarding public interest and will not allow unnecessary burdens on consumers,” Leghari stressed. He said that KE wants to earn profit of Rs500 billion within next five to seven years which is unfair. He said that the K-Electric’s multi-year tariff request is under review, with the regulator prioritizing public interest in its decision.

He said that discussions with IMF regarding captive power plants are progressing towards a conclusion and expressed the hope to finalize the matter by the end of the month.

Leghari said that he desires to bring electricity cost down significantly. “We wish to reduce the power tariff by Rs50/unit, but such scenarios are unprecedented globally,” the minister noted. The government is currently reviewing the operations of eight bagasse-based power plants and plans to review PPAs of an additional 16 IPPs, the minister informed. Members committee voiced concerns over hefty capacity payments and fixed charges imposed on electricity consumers during a meeting. Officials from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) revealed that capacity payments currently amount to a staggering Rs2 trillion annually, representing 75 per cent of total electricity costs.

Committee member Malik Anwar Taj said that we pay up to Rs2.5 trillion in capacity payments. So, if capacity payments must be made, then take electricity from IPPs and provide it free to the public,” added Taj. “Why not provide free electricity to the public instead?”

Minister Awais Leghari said that we held four meetings with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwah. The government had made efforts to curb electricity theft in high-loss areas but faced resistance. “We opened electricity to the most theft-prone feeders on the condition that locals would remove illegal connections (kundas). Unfortunately, the administration didn’t cooperate, and our company suffered an additional Rs6 billion loss,” he said.

Lawmakers also criticized the impact of loadshedding on development projects. A committee member lamented that schemes in his constituency have been stalled for over two years due to persistent power outages. Leghari acknowledged regional disparities but denied discrimination against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He revealed that the provincial government’s performance in curbing electricity theft had been inadequate. “Despite multiple meetings with KP’s chief minister, results on addressing kunda culture were unsatisfactory,” he said. Leghari further said the boards of eight power distribution companies (DISCOs) have been replaced as part of ongoing reforms, resulting in significant savings over the past five months.

Power minister stressed the importance of an in-camera discussion on sensitive matters, particularly regarding the boards of the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

“I will only discuss board changes in an in-camera session,” Leghari said, adding, “Let’s hold this meeting in-camera, and I will provide a detailed briefing.” The chairman of the standing committee, however, dismissed the proposal, saying, “An in-camera session cannot be held at this moment. There is a proper procedure for everything.” The session highlighted ongoing debates over the government’s energy policies and transparency in decision-making. Later, after the committee meeting, while talking to media, Leghari highlighted recent progress, and stated that renegotiations with IPPs have already saved Rs1.1 trillion and reduced electricity prices for consumers. “We are now turning to agreements with state-owned power plants. Once reviewed, these deals will bring significant savings for the public,” he assured the committee.

Further, he announced plans to present revised agreements with 15 more IPPs to the federal cabinet, aiming for additional cost reductions.

Later, during a conference on hydropower, Awais Leghari emphasized the government’s commitment to energy sector reforms, revealing a substantial reduction in distribution company losses and outlining plans to ease electricity tariffs during the fourth International Hydropower Conference here.

The minister highlighted that losses by power distribution companies (DISCOs) decreased significantly, dropping from Rs223 billion in July-November 2023 to Rs170 billion during the same period in 2024. “This achievement reflects our dedication to bringing efficiency to the energy sector,” he said.

Leghari announced that efforts are underway to review taxes embedded in electricity bills to provide relief to the public. However, he admitted that the uniform tariff system remains a major challenge. “The current mechanism unfairly shifts one company’s burden onto another, which is neither practical nor just,” he added.

The minister also lauded the success of negotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), which saved the national exchequer Rs1,100 billion. Additionally, he unveiled plans for the launch of a competitive electricity market in March 2025, where prices will be determined by market dynamics, with the government serving as a facilitator.

On solar energy, Leghari said demand for solar solutions is rising due to high electricity costs, with an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 megawatts expected to be added to the system through net metering. He noted the government’s focus on promoting off-grid solar solutions to further enhance power generation. Discussing infrastructure improvements, he detailed steps being taken to revamp the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and modernize the transmission system for greater efficiency and reliability. Concluding his address, Leghari underscored the importance of tough but necessary decisions for the energy sector’s sustainable growth. “We remain steadfast in our mission to provide relief to the public while ensuring a sustainable energy future for Pakistan,” he said.