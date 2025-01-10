PPP, PML-N in talks to resolve differences

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) - key partners in the ruling coalition - are in talks to resolve the differences amid a war of words. The two parties, although allies, have been at loggerheads as the PPP blames the PML-N of violating the agreement reached between them after the last year’s general elections. The PML-N has tried to downplay the issue describing the tension as a ‘friendly fight.’ Now, the two allies have launched negotiations to settle the differences and stabilise the government, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have been overseeing the talks with regular briefings by party colleagues.

Close aides of President Zardari, the PPP supremo, told The Nation that the PPP was against destabilising the government but wanted the agreement to be fully implemented. This is a departure from the previous stance where the PPP threatened to part ways with the government. At the recent meeting, the PPP assured the PML- N of continued support in exchange for “fulfilment of promises.”

This shift follows high-level negotiations between the the PPP and the PML-N. The crucial discussions took place at the President’s House, where PPP President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar. Political sources said these deliberations focused on addressing the PPP’s concerns, particularly regarding the power-sharing formula in Punjab and issues in Sindh.

Dar assured PPP leaders that their grievances would be resolved. He reiterated the government’s commitment to working jointly on all matters and expressed readiness to bridge any remaining gaps.

After the assurances, Bilawal reaffirmed PPP’s continued support and cooperation with the coalition government.

Despite these “positive” talks, challenges persist between the two main coalition partners.

Previously, a Coordination Committee meeting was held at the Governor Annexe Punjab House, involving senior PPP figures including Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar, and Syed Murad Ali Shah, alongside their PML-N counterparts, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Azam Nazir Tarar, and Ahad Cheema.

The discussions highlighted ongoing disagreements on key governance and policy issues, with insiders describing the negotiations as inconclusive.

The participants acknowledged the urgent need for unity to overcome governance challenges.

In earlier talks, Ishaq Dar met Bilawal to discuss PPP’s grievances, which include alleged unfulfilled commitments and exclusion from major decision-making processes.

Both the parties are seeking a resolution that balances their mutual interests and fulfils promises made to the people of Pakistan.