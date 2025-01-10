PPP warns against NROs, criticises govt policies

Lahore - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza has strongly opposed any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) aimed at securing the release of a prisoner, calling it the “biggest NRO in Pakistan’s history.”

Speaking at a press conference at the People’s Secretariat in Model Town on Thursday, alongside other party leaders, Murtaza emphasised that while negotiations are acceptable, deals or NROs are not.

He clarified that the PPP has never supported NROs and will not in the future, stating that decisions about prisoners should come from courts, not negotiations. Murtaza announced plans to revitalize the PPP at the district level, starting in Gujranwala, and to establish youth and disciplinary committees to energize party workers.

He warned the government against unilateral decision-making, favoritism, and policies detrimental to the economy, particularly in agriculture, which he said threaten food security. Murtaza condemned the privatization of institutions and the imposition of a super tax on agriculture as unjust, highlighting the challenges faced by farmers.

Criticizing policies affecting IT and education, he accused the government of excluding PPP from resource distribution and retaliating against the party in Punjab. He reiterated the PPP’s commitment to stability and justice, rejecting any form of blackmail or political absolutism.

Murtaza also announced upcoming PPP initiatives, including Foundation Day, Benazir Bhutto’s Martyrdom Day, and the Flag Raising Campaign, while congratulating the newly elected Lahore Press Club officials.