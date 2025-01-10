Friday, January 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Presidency denies alleged appointment in Grade-21

Presidency denies alleged appointment in Grade-21
MATEEN HAIDER
January 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Presidency got perplexed on Thursday after a fake official notification claimed that a grade 21 officer is appointed in the presidency.

However, the President House took a swift notice of the letter and denied an alleged fake notification issued by the Establishment Division circulating on social media regarding the appointment of a person named Dr. Sohail Anjum to Grade 21 post in the President House.

In an official statement, the Presidency clarified that no such position existed in grade 21 or otherwise in the president secretariat.

Furthermore, the Establishment Division has confirmed that no individual or civil servant, named Dr. Sohail Anjum in so called grade 21, had been appointed to any post in the President House.

The statement also pointed that Dr. Sohail Anjum had allegedly gone as far as printing fake business cards falsely identifying himself as the Personal Secretary to the Secretary General of the Presidency — a position that, as clarified, did not exist. The Presidency underscored its commitment to transparency and integrity in all officer appointments.

Stalemate in govt-PTI talks persists amid blame game

The official statement from presidency said, the matter has been referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for a thorough investigation into the creation and dissemination of the fake notification.

However, the alleged fake secretary to the president, Dr Suhail Anjum, is yet to be arrested by concerned agencies.

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1736402503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025