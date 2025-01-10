Presidency denies alleged appointment in Grade-21

ISLAMABAD - The Presidency got perplexed on Thursday after a fake official notification claimed that a grade 21 officer is appointed in the presidency.

However, the President House took a swift notice of the letter and denied an alleged fake notification issued by the Establishment Division circulating on social media regarding the appointment of a person named Dr. Sohail Anjum to Grade 21 post in the President House.

In an official statement, the Presidency clarified that no such position existed in grade 21 or otherwise in the president secretariat.

Furthermore, the Establishment Division has confirmed that no individual or civil servant, named Dr. Sohail Anjum in so called grade 21, had been appointed to any post in the President House.

The statement also pointed that Dr. Sohail Anjum had allegedly gone as far as printing fake business cards falsely identifying himself as the Personal Secretary to the Secretary General of the Presidency — a position that, as clarified, did not exist. The Presidency underscored its commitment to transparency and integrity in all officer appointments.

The official statement from presidency said, the matter has been referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for a thorough investigation into the creation and dissemination of the fake notification.

However, the alleged fake secretary to the president, Dr Suhail Anjum, is yet to be arrested by concerned agencies.