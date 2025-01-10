Friday, January 10, 2025
Princess Kate celebrates 43rd birthday

January 10, 2025
LONDON  -The Prince of Wales posted a birthday message for his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales to social media on Thursday to celebrate her 43rd birthday. In the message posted to X, William praised his wife, saying: “To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W.”  The message was accompanied by a previously unseen black and white portrait of the Princess of Wales taken last summer in Windsor by photographer Matt Porteous. In the last year, Catherine has undergone treatment for cancer and spent some time out of the public eye. In September, she announced that she had completed chemotherapy but cautioned that the road to recovery was still long. Catherine said she was “doing what I can to stay cancer free” and starting a “new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

