Protest blocks Pak-Afghan highway in Landi Kotal

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 10, 2025
Khyber

Khyber  -  To protest the arrest of a local social worker, the Pak-Afghan highway was blocked for all traffic in Landi Kotal on Thursday.  

Police sources revealed that Sawab Noor, a local youth, was apprehended the previous night for allegedly assaulting police personnel during a fight. Following his arrest, workers of Tanzeem-e-Nujawanan, local councilors, and civil society members blocked the road with stones, disrupting traffic.  

Former head of the organization Israr Shinwari, Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid, and other speakers condemned the arrest, calling it an act of injustice. They emphasized their peaceful intentions and demanded justice, stating that detaining a social worker without filing an FIR was unacceptable. Police, as protectors of citizens, must not misuse their authority, they remarked.  The detainee was released late Wednesday night after intervention by local elders.  

OUR STAFF REPORT

