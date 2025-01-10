PSX stays bearish, loses 1,510 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Thursday, losing 1,510.19 points, a negative change of 1.32 percent, closing at 112,638.26 points as compared to 114,148.46 points on the last trading day. A total of 695,142,411 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,099,982,065 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs24.293 billion against Rs32.466 billion on the last trading day. As many as 454 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 89 of them recorded gains and 321 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 44 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 195,296,323 shares at Rs1.79 per share, K-Electric Limited with 48,682,503 shares at Rs4.76 per share and Cnergyico PK with 35,460,848 shares at Rs6.69 per share. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs125.47 per share price, closing at Rs9,080.41, whereas the runner-up was JDW Sugar Mills Limited with Rs90.50 rise in its per share price to Rs995.45. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs188.99 per share, closing at Rs20,811.01, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs131.02 decline to close at Rs.7,151.21.