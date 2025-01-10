Rescue-1122 launches CM internship programme in Sialkot

SIALKOT - The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, has launched the CM Punjab internship programme in Sialkot. According to a spokesperson, an internship programme has been launched to provide professional training to the youth and equip them with skills in the practical field. Under this programme, the youth of Sialkot district are being given the opportunity to participate in the programme. In the district, 18 youth joined Rescue 1122 under the internship programme and were provided with a week-long training in providing first aid based on Pakistan Life Saver Programme, Chief Minister Life Saver Programme and CADRE. After training, they will be assigned ambulance duties at various rescue stations. In this regard, their oath-taking ceremony was held at the Central Rescue Station, in which all the tehsil incharges, Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob and Rescue District Warden Jamil Janjua were also present. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal administered the oath to the interns, after which they were briefed about the services, operational activities and principles of emergency management of Rescue 1122.