Rising Sea Levels and Pakistan

“Rising seas mean a rising tide of misery.”

Global mean sea levels have risen by about 8-9 inches since 1880, with 2023 seeing higher levels than previous years, according to the World Meteorological Organization. Rising sea levels threaten the 40% of the global population living in coastal areas and low-lying islands, leading to devastating floods, storms, and other disasters.

Pakistan has a 1,050 km coastline and a 290,000 square kilometre maritime territory. The maritime sector contributes around $1 billion to the GDP, and 90% of the country’s trade is conducted via sea routes. However, rising sea levels pose a significant threat to this vital sector.

Global warming, melting glaciers, and the thermal expansion of water due to climate change are the primary drivers of rising sea levels. Oceans have absorbed 90% of atmospheric warming over the past 50 years.

World leaders must act swiftly to address this crisis by formulating policies to mitigate climate change. Pakistan must also play its part in reducing emissions and adapting to the impacts of rising sea levels to safeguard its coastal communities and maritime economy.

WASEEM MURAD,

Sohbat Pur.