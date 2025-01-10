Friday, January 10, 2025
Rs. 1.5 million approved for cops’ medical expenses

January 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE - The police compensation award committee has approved Rs. 1.5 million for medical expenses of policemen. A police spokesperson said that Rs. 500,000 had been granted for treatment of injured Constable Iftikhar Ahmad in Vehari, and Rs. 300,000 for medical expenses of retired injured Sub-Inspector M Iqbal in Sheikhupura. Similarly, Rs. 250,000 were provided for treatment of injured constable Shahbaz in Lahore.  

The spokesperson said Rs. 250,000 were granted for medical expenses of injured constable Ali Hamza in Lahore, and Rs. 250,000 provided to injured constable Imtiaz Ali for his treatment.

