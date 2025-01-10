Rs1.2 billion to be spent on 53 projects in Lodhran

MULTAN - A meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Development was held to review implementation of various development projects aimed at progress of Lodhran district. The meeting focused on the detailed review of ongoing projects under the Chief Minister’s District SDG Programme. MPA Zubair Khan Baloch, MNA Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, former MPAs Muhammad Khan Joiya, Zawar Hussain Waraich and others were also present. It was told to the meeting that Rs1.2 billion would be spent on 53 development projects, including sewerage, sanitation, metal roads, and tuff tiles. These projects are set to enhance the district’s infrastructure and improve public services.

Another key focus of the meeting was the chief minister’s programme for the revamping of rural and basic health centres. Under the initiative, 37 Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centres (RHUs) will be upgraded with an estimated cost of Rs698 million. The objective is to provide high-quality healthcare services to the citizens of all three tehsils of Lodhran directly at their doorstep. Additionally, the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for 2024-25 was thoroughly reviewed. A total of 48 development projects are planned under the ADP, with an overall expenditure of Rs10,349 billion. Of these, 38 ongoing projects will receive a funding allocation of Rs7.471 billion, while 10 new projects will be funded with Rs2.877 billion. The meeting was attended by key officials, including District Development Director Hafiz Muhammad Zafar, Bashir Afzal from the Health Department, and representatives from departments such as Buildings, Highways, Public Health, and Local Government. Addressing the meeting, DC Dr Lubna Nazir emphasised that development projects should be completed swiftly and to the highest standards. She assured that there would be no compromise on quality and timely execution of these projects.

Distt admin launches operation against encroachments

A meeting to discuss removal of encroachments was held by DC Dr Lubna Nazir here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Wasim Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali, and key members of the Anjuman-e-Tajran (Traders Association). During the meeting, the deputy commissioner addressed the members of the Traders Association and announced that an operation to remove encroachments had been started. She emphasised that the operation would focus on clearing main market and main roads of the city.

Dr Nazir also mentioned that anti-encroachment wings had been established in three tehsils of the district to tackle the issue. She highlighted that the Municipal Committee had initiated a crackdown in the central market area to remove illegal encroachments. The DC urged the leaders of the Traders Association to assist the district administration in removing encroachments from the main road of Lodhran’s central market. President Anjuman-e-Tajran Asghar Arain, Chairman Taseem Masood Butt, Hafiz Sher Muhammad and other prominent members of the association were also present.