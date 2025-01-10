RTO continues crack down on marriage halls violating tax law

KARACHI - The Regional Tax Office-I (RTO-I) Karachi, in continuation of its drive against tax defaulters, on Thursday taken action against six more prominent marriage halls for not abiding tax laws. The marriage halls, according to a statement issued here, were found to be non-compliant with Section 236CB of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, which requires them to collect and deposit tax. Despite warnings, these establishments failed to fulfill their tax obligations. RTO-I Karachi has intensified its efforts to ensure tax compliance and broaden the tax base, it stated adding that the tax authority had warned all marriage halls and other businesses to fulfill their tax obligations to avoid any strict action under the law. The tax authorities also alleged the Marriage Halls Association for not showing any positive response in getting its members to fulfill their responsibility in the collection and deposit of tax under Section 236CB. This lack of cooperation has prompted RTO-I Karachi to take stern action against non-compliant marriage halls, it concluded.