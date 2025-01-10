Saim Ayub reaches clinic for treatment of ankle injury

LONDON - Pakistan’s left-handed opener on Thursday, reached a private clinic here to undergo evaluation of his injured ankle. Saim, accompanied by Pakistan Cricket Team’s assistant coach, Azhar Mahmood, had his appointment set with Dr. David today, who is a specialist consultant orthopaedic and trauma surgeon. “There are some positive developments regarding the treatment. The reports will be out soon,” said Mahmood. The 22-year-old suffered a fractured ankle on the opening day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa and was initially ruled out for six weeks. Following the injury, the PCB sent him to the United Kingdom (UK) for specialised treatment and further evaluation. On Wednesday, Ayub underwent an initial assessment by Dr. Lucky Jeyaseelan, a Consultant Trauma and Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Surgeon in London.