SHCC will introduce online system for registration, complaints

KARACHI - The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) is moving its operations to a digital system. This move will enhance data management and operational efficiency through the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) module. Dr Khalid Shaikh, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners (BoC) said this development is expected to significantly improve the SHCC’s service delivery, Dr Shaikh made these remarks during the 86th meeting of the Board held at SHCC office on Thursday. Dr Ahson Qavi Siddiqi, CEO presented online registration system for Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) initiative through establishment of ERP at SHCC. This digital platform aims to streamline the registration process, ensuring that all healthcare providers meet the required standards. Dr Siddiqi informed the house that SHCC will develop a tool to facilitate surveillance through mobile app with the support of JSI. This digital system will help concurrent reporting of diseases, facilitating prompt response and effective disease control.

Dr A G Shoro convener of Anti Quackery (AQC) Committee presented 61 de-sealing application filed by applicants before house with proposed penalties. The board approved penalty of more than 3 million rupees against various de-sealing applications of quackery outlets. Dr Sajjad Siddiqui member of Complaint Management Committee presented 3 complaint cases for approval where the board approved the recommendations including penalty of around 1.2 million rupees in various complaints.

The meeting was also attended by BoC members including Dr Ghulam Rasool Shah, Dr Mirza Ali Azhar and Dr Shoaib Gangat.