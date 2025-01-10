Sherry calls for action on Rawal Dam crisis, COP29 outcomes

ISLAMABAD - Senator Sherry Rehman, chairing meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change addressed Pakistan’s role at COP29, global climate finance challenges, and the pressing environmental crisis surrounding .

The meeting reflected the committee’s dedication to ensuring accountability and achieving tangible progress in climate action at both international and national levels.

Senator Sherry Rehman expressed concerns over global outcomes at COP29, which did not focus on substantial outcomes for any developing country. She expressed surprise the first time exclusion of parliamentary committees from the conference, calling it an “egregious lapse.” She stated, “COP29 negotiations are crucial for global climate governance, yet despite our large stake in creating this Fund there was no traction on Loss and Damage mechanisms or any significant outcomes for all such vulnerable countries .”

Members criticized the lack of clarity on key agenda items and work outcomes with other large blocs , which contrasted sharply with Pakistan’s strong performance at COP27 when the country played a pivotal role in establishing the Loss and Damage Fund. Senator Sherry Rehman remarked, “Pakistan’s traction within the G77 bloc should not be diminished. This must be restored. “

Senator Sherry Rehman called for a comprehensive report on COP29 outcomes, including financial commitments and Pakistan’s share of the $300 billion pledged globally for climate finance. She emphasized that the $300 billion is “a drop in the ocean” compared to the $1.3 trillion identified by the UN as necessary to address global climate finance gaps.

The committee also raised concerns about the lack of information regarding the delegation’s composition and purpose. Senator Manzoor Ahmed inquired about the number of Ministry of Climate Change officials who participated, while Senator Sherry Rehman questioned the accreditation of hundreds of individuals without clear roles or outcomes.

The MoCC&EC Secretary provided updates on the Carbon Market Policy, stating that guidelines have been approved and work is ongoing on related rules. Negotiations under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement have concluded, enabling developed countries to purchase carbon credits to fund mitigation projects in developing nations.

Senator Sherry Rehman underscored the potential of carbon credits for Pakistan’s climate resilience, stating, “Carbon credits are financial lifelines for countries like ours, which contribute minimally to emissions but suffer disproportionately from their effects.”

Senator Sherry Rehman cited the Delta Blue Project in Sindh as a successful example of carbon sequestration, she called for the establishment of a national registry to manage Pakistan’s carbon credits and ensure transparency. She also emphasized the need to align such initiatives with sustainable development goals and international standards.