Sherry criticizes COP29 climate finance outcomes

ISLAMABAD - Senator Sherry Rehman has called for a comprehensive report on COP29 outcomes, emphasizing Pakistan’s share of the $300 billion pledged globally for climate finance. She termed the amount “a drop in the ocean” compared to the $1.3 trillion identified by the UN as necessary to bridge global climate finance gaps.

Chairing a Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change meeting, Senator Rehman addressed Pakistan’s role at COP29, global climate finance challenges, and the environmental crisis at Rawal Dam. She criticized the first-ever exclusion of parliamentary committees from the conference, calling it “an egregious lapse.” She noted the lack of traction on Loss and Damage mechanisms and significant outcomes for vulnerable countries.

Senators expressed concerns over unclear agenda items and Pakistan’s diminished traction within the G77 bloc, contrasting it with the country’s strong performance at COP27. Senator Manzoor Ahmed questioned the Ministry of Climate Change’s delegation size and purpose, while Senator Rehman raised issues regarding accreditation processes.

The MoCC&EC Secretary provided updates on the Carbon Market Policy, stating that developed countries could now purchase carbon credits to fund mitigation projects in developing nations. Senator Rehman highlighted carbon credits as “financial lifelines” for Pakistan’s climate resilience.

Senators Naseema Ehsan and Manzoor Ahmed Kakar walked out in protest over the CDA Chairman’s absence and unsatisfactory responses regarding pollution in Rawal Dam. The Chairman later apologized and was granted another chance to present his response in the next meeting.

The meeting included Senators Naseema Ehsan, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Shahzaib Durrani, Taj Haider, and senior officials from MoCC&EC, CDA, EPA, and other departments.