Stalemate in govt-PTI talks persists amid blame game

ISLAMABAD - The government and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday could not make any headway in talks with the latter blaming the former for not giving an “unmonitored” access to the party founder Imran Khan for his input in the dialogue aimed at bringing political stability in the country.

The PTI also refuted some unconfirmed claims that its negotiation committee didn’t visit the Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail to see its jailed leader Khan on the day that is fixed for meetings of the ex-premier with his friends and family members.

The opposition party had been blaming the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government for not giving its negotiation committee a direct access to the PTI chief.

“The government’s dialogue with the PTI has stalled due to the latter’s failure to present its written demands,” said Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal while talking to a private TV channel.

He underlined the government wanted some constructive dialogue with the opposition party, stressing transparency and a willingness to move forward without delay. Afzal said the PTI had failed to finalize and present its charter of demands, which was hindering the progress of the talks.

He urged the importance of avoiding deadlock in the negotiations due to unrealistic conditions.

Responding to a query, the coordinator to the PM said a meeting had taken place among Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Chairman PTI Gohar Ali Khan and Imran Khan, adding that this meeting marked a significant step forward in the negotiations process between the government and PTI.

The government negotiations team is committed to fulfilling its promise with the PTI, which includes providing an opportunity for a meeting with Khan, he assured.

Rana Ihsaan Afzal also mentioned counter-demands of the government that PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a member of the government’s negotiation committee, stated that once the government receives PTI’s written demands, they will also present their own demands.

Additionally, if PTI requests, the government will provide their counter-demands in written form, allowing for discussions on the economy and other matters of national interests, he added.

He further said Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who was leading the talks, would announce the next date of meeting soon.

In a statement on X, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja denied the impression that their negotiations committee didn’t turn up despite they were allowed to have a meeting with Khan.

“Imran Khan Sahib had given the names of the muzakarati (negotiation) committee to see him today. They never got back with the approval. We waited,” he said.

PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry in a statement also said Thursday is used to be fixed for Khan’s meeting with friends. He said the jailed leader had extended a request to prison authorities to arrange his meeting with the negotiations team for Thursday. “We had approached the jail authorities last night (to know about a schedule) on the directions of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan,” he said, adding that the authorities told them that they would be informed about the meeting after final approval. “We have been waiting for the entire day but meeting could not be arranged,” he said.