Friday, January 10, 2025
Subuk Raftar train to stop at Gujranwala Cantt

APP
January 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railway administration has announced a new temporary stop for the Subuk Raftar Express (Dn-102/ Up-101) at the Gujranwala Cantt Railway Station. The train, operating between Lahore and Rawalpindi, will now halt for one minute at this station. According to the PR spokesperson on Thursday, the facility will be available for a period of two months on a trial basis, ensuring ease of travel for passengers in the region.

The decision has been implemented immediately, providing instant relief to daily commuters and travelers. The railway administration has urged the public to make use of this facility and provide feedback to help assess the feasibility of extending this arrangement in the future.

