Swat’s trout fish: A fresh winter flavour bringing foodies together

MINGORA - Known as Switzerland of Pakistan, Swat is a treasure trove for food lovers, offering an array of delectable traditional dishes including the tantalizing receipe of chappli kabab and trout fish during winter season. During the harsh winter with chances of snowfall in upper areas of Kalam, Malam Jabba, Osho valley and Bahrain, a special treat of trout fish of river Swat has become a quintessential part of the city’s culinary offerings. As visitors stroll through the bustling Mingora and Kalam bazaars, they are drawn in by the tantalizing aromas of sizzling Chappli Kabab and crispy fried trout fish. The combination of these local delicacies, accompanied by traditional Qehwa and spicy sauces, captures the essence of Swat’s vibrant food culture, particularly during the winter months.

Fish outlets in the city are experiencing a surge in business, with food enthusiasts flocking to enjoy fresh, locally sourced fish varieties. The tourists takes keen interest in Rainbow and Brown Trout, along with other regional favorites such as Mushka, Raho, Simon, Pomfret, Mahsher, and Lobsters. With the winter chill getting harshers, hotels, restaurants, and vendors in these bazaars are brimming with orders, not just for dine-in services but also for home deliveries. Visitors alike are savoring these flavorful bites in the comfort of their homes, making trout fish a much-anticipated winter delicacy in Swat. “As special winter offer, we have received sufficient trout stock from private fish farms of Kaghan keeping in view tourists pressing demands,” said Attaullah Khan, the owner of a famous fish outlet at Mingora bazaar while talking to News Wire. He said, “The recipe of trout fish is very simple and cost as well as time-efficient. We prepare trout in oil after its proper water wash and cutting. Later, varieties of spicy sauces, pomegranate seed powder, salt and other species ingredients are properly mixed. Before making it fry on medium flame, the fish is properly marinated for about two hours to ensure that all sauces are intact and color is unchanged and later served to customers with chips, sauces (Chitnis), salad and naans.” Attaullah Khan, who remained associated with the fish business for 20 years said that most people wanted deep-fried fish, some liked ‘tawa macchi’ and wanted grilled and baked trout fish for eating at shops as well as taking the parcel for their loved ones. “Trout is my favorite seafood as its meat is full of proteins and vitamins besides easily digestible,” said Fayaz Khan, a retired teacher of Nowshera at Mingora while talking to News Wire. “Normally on every einter, I visit Swat to enjoy trout fish with my family alongside enjoying snowfall and paragliding” Fayaz said. “When I was young, I frequently visited Swat with my father to enjoy the freshwater brown trout due to its aromatic taste and spiciness amid snowfall. This year, I came with my son to explore Swat beauty along with grilled and baked brown trout fish at Peshawar,” he added. Dr Riaz Khan, Children Specialist, Government Hospital Pabbi Nowshera said there was an additional burden on the heart, brains, joints and lungs of weak people and children due to persistent cough, nausea and frosts in winter. He said consumption of the fish was the best and easily available choice to help reduce risks of these diseases. Terming fish as the best source of proteins, vitamins, omega 3 fatty acids, phosphorus, iron and iodine, he said that consumption of seafood help improve digestion, protects skin from dryness and relieves joints’ pains. Usman Ali, General Secretary of Swat Trout Fish Farming Association said that business of trout farmers have shined in winter following increase in demands of consumers and hotel industry from across the country. He said about 150 trout farms existed in Swat that engaged extra laborers to meet the placed orders. He said about 2,500 people were directly associated with trout farming in Swat and urged the government to announce a special package for trout farmers keeping in view of their substantial economic losses during COVID-19 pandemic. “In case of vulnerability of temperature, the mortality ratio of trout remained high and fishermen suffered great economic losses,” he added. Usman said one kilogram trout in the open market was being sold at Rs 2000 to Rs 2500 per kilogram. ”Trout farming is a highly profitable business. Any farmer having 35 marla land and proper water inflow and outflow system can produce 2,250 kg trout by earning about two million rupees profit after 15 months raring,” he added. He said Pakistan can earn substantial revenue by giving special incentives to trout’s farmers besides construction of new trout lakes especially in Malakand and Hazara divisions due availability of plenty of cold water reservoirs and ideal climate conditions for trout farming.