Sybrid formalises strategic partnership with PSW

ISLAMABAD - Sybrid Private Limited Thursday hosted the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony with Pakistan Single Window (PSW). This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing customer support services and operational efficiency, building upon a successful collaboration spanning over three years. The PSW platform, launched by the government of Pakistan, has been a game-changer in streamlining trade and customs processes, integrating multiple government departments and stakeholders. Through this partnership, Sybrid has consistently provided cutting-edge customer support solutions, ensuring seamless experiences for PSW users while reinforcing its position as a leader in business process outsourcing (BPO). As part of this partnership, Sybrid will enhance PSW’s customer support services by managing inquiries and complaints through customer touch points such as phone, email, and social media. With an integrated CRM system, automated call handling, and advanced tools like Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) and Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Sybrid will streamline operations and improve response efficiency which will help PSW achieve its KPIs while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

In addition to supporting the core PSW platform, Sybrid manages the Women Entrepreneurship Program (WEP) and the Port Community System (PCS). These initiatives aim to empower women entrepreneurs and streamline port logistics, reinforcing the Government of Pakistan’s vision for inclusive economic growth.

During the signing ceremony, senior officials from Sybrid and PSW emphasized the shared commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence.

“We are honored to formalize our partnership with PSW, an initiative that holds immense significance for Pakistan’s trade and economic development,” said Ridwan Mahfooz, VP Commercial Division, Sybrid. “By leveraging our expertise in customer experience management, we aim to further PSW’s mission of transforming trade facilitation and empowering stakeholders.”

Athar Fahim, Chief Strategy Officer, PSW, shared, “This MoU with Sybrid underscores PSW’s mission to revolutionize trade facilitation in Pakistan. By joining forces, we are not only strengthening our customer support framework but also setting a new benchmark for operational excellence in trade. This collaboration embodies our shared vision of leveraging technology to simplify processes, enhance user satisfaction, and ensure that Pakistan’s trade ecosystem evolves in alignment with global standards of efficiency and innovation.”

The ceremony concluded with a shared vision for the future, focusing on enhanced user experiences, technology-driven solutions, and a commitment to supporting Pakistan’s trade and economic goals.