Taxila police arrest man for killing wife

Rawalpindi - Taxila police here on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man for killing his wife over a domestic issue. The arrested man initially got registered a murder case against unknown persons.

The investigators using technical support and human intelligence arrested Allah Ditta for killing his wife Allah Rakhi Toheedabad locality of Taxila on December 30 last year.

Talking to The Nation, SHO Taxila Police Zulfiqar Ahmed said that the motive behind the murder was disagreement between husband and wife over who their daughter would get married to.

In his complaint to the police, Allah Ditta presented a concocted story saying on the night of December 30, his 40-year-old wife went out to go to washroom. Sooner after she left the room, he said he heard a gunshot. In another room, he said Allah Rakhi laying in a pool of blood. She died at the spot. He told the police that unknown men killed his wife for known reason.

The couple had five sons and two daughters. The bone of contention is said to be the marriage of the eldest daughter.

In another incident, a 47-year-old woman consumed poisonous pills and committed suicide due to poverty. The police said that Nooreen Bibi took the pills used to kill rats. The Rescue 1122 when reached in her house in Dhamial found her dead. Noreen was living with her second husband. She had six children from her first husband. Her eldest daughter told police that her mother committed suicide due to poverty.

In another incident, a labourer died in Adiala Jail after a construction lift fell during the work. The accident also led to injuries to two other labourers.

The deceased labourers has been identified as Ghulam Mustafa. The authorities closed the work site after the accident.