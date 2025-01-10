Friday, January 10, 2025
Terrorist kidnap 17 workers in KP; 8 recovered

January 10, 2025
LAKKI MARWAT  -  Police have rescued eight of 17 workers, associated with a mining project, who were abducted at gunpoint in Lakki Marwat district on Thursday morning, officials said.

“Around 9am on Thursday, as many as 17 workers including a driver, involved in a mining project, were travelling in a minibus when they were stopped and taken away at gunpoint by some men on Dara Tang Road in Lakki Marwat,” said district police spokesperson Shahid Marwat while talking to media here.

According to him, eight of the abductees were recovered during an operation launched by the security forces soon after the incident.

“Three of the rescued workers sustained minor injuries,” he said.

The official added that an operation involving police and security officials was underway in the district to recover the remaining workers.

“The elements responsible for this heinous crime will be brought to justice,” assured the security officials. The ongoing operation reflects the state’s commitment to countering such threats and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

