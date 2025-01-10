Friday, January 10, 2025
Tibet earthquake displaces some 61,500 people

Anadolu
12:00 PM | January 10, 2025
At least 61,500 people were displaced after a strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Xigaze in southern region of Tibet in China, state media reported on Thursday.

The earthquake with its epicenter in Tsogo Township struck Dingri county in Xizang Autonomous Region, the local name for Tibet, at 9.05 a.m. local time (0105GMT) on Tuesday at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

At least 126 people were killed and more than 188 were injured besides damage to private and public property.

China’s Earthquake Agency said the region suffered a total of 1,211 aftershocks since Tuesday.

More than 3,600 houses were damaged by the earthquake, while some 14,000 search and rescue personnel aided by People’s Liberation Army soldiers were deployed to rescue people.

Amid freezing temperatures, tents and special kitchens were set up for displaced people in Tibet, known as the roof of the world.

Beijing said the Chinese government launched a level-II emergency service in response to the disaster and all roads damaged were repaired and opened to traffic.

Power and communication services were also restored in the region.

China also thanked foreign governments and international organizations for their solidarity over the disaster.

In India, hundreds of exiled Tibetans gathered in Dharamshala in northern Himachal Pradesh province for a candlelight vigil to express solidarity with the victims of the earthquake that struck Tibet.

A similar event along with prayers was held in the Leh district of Ladakh area in disputed Jammu and Kashmir, bordering China.

