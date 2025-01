LAHORE - The fifth Inverex Trophy Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court saw decisive victories in two matches. In the first match, Titans Club defeated Eagles Club 42-35. In the second match, Karachi Club triumphed over Usman Colts with a score of 56-47. Meanwhile, a meeting of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Girls Basketball Tournament Committee reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming one-day tournament.