Top judges grill govt over trials of civilians in military courts

Justice Mandokhail asks why civilians involved in May 9 riots were specifically tried under military courts contrary to precedent. Is May 9 riots case more serious than hijacking of army chief’s aircraft, attack on naval airbase, asks Justice Rizvi. Can Kulbhushan Jadhav be tried in military court, questions Justice Mazhar.

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday questioned that if terrorists attack on various installations in the past were tried in ordinary courts then why people in May 9 riots cases were decided by the military courts.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan, was hearing on third consecutive day to the arguments of counsel for the Ministry of Defense Advocate Khwaja Haris. Other Members of the Bench include Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan.

During the hearing, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi observed that the country had faced terrorists attack in the past, however, terrorists involved were tried in ordinary courts. He said that there were terrorist attacks on various installations including General Headquarters, and Karachi base. Similarly, “There was a case of conspiracy to hijack an army chief’s plane.”

He inquired from Kh Haris, who represented Ministry of Defence, to tell us where the (hearing of these) attacks were held?” That case (hijacking) was tried in an ordinary court, and you were the lawyer of one of the parties,” he added.

“Tell us, where [were the hearings for the] attacks held?” he asked, adding that if the terrorists in those attacks were tried in ordinary courts, “what did the people [involved in] May 9 to go to military courts?”, Justice Rizvi remarked. During the proceeding, Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national, arrested in Balochistan in 2016, over charges of terrorism and spying for the Research and Analysis Wing intelligence agency, case was discussed.

Justice Mazhar said that the five judges’ judgment voided section 2(d) of Army Act. He questioned what would be the effect of declaring the whole provision void? The judge asked whether after the judgment the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an enemy of the country, could be tried in the military court. Kh Haris replied ‘no’. Justice Mazhar on the other hand asked for an FIR in each one of the cases. “The accused is being acquitted by the anti-terrorism court and then is being sentenced by the military court. Is any specific evidence being provided to the military courts?” Justice Mandokhail asked. “Why are anti-terrorism courts not being strengthened,” he further asked.

Justice Mandokhail, referring to the difference in decisions between the military and anti-terrorism courts, asked whether “special evidence” was being presented in the military trials. He questioned why the civilians involved in the riots on May 9 were “specifically” tried under the military courts contrary to precedent.

Advocate Khawaja Haris, who appeared as the defence ministry’s lawyer, read out, the five-member SC decision declaring military trials of civilians null and void. He posited that, according to the order, all were fundamental rights which were explained.

The constitutional bench questioned the military trial of the “specific” people accused of May 9. Justice Mussarat Hilali asked, “Where the decision was taken as to who would be tried in the military courts and who would not?”

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that since the first information report (FIR) filed against the May 9 culprits was bundled together, “Where did the distinction come from for some to be tried in the ATC while others to be tried in the military courts?”

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan asked the defence ministry’s lawyer how many people were accused in the May 9 events. He also inquired whether any ATC order was issued against people tried by the military courts.

Justice Mandokhail questioned the defence ministry’s lawyers regarding who initiated the process of taking someone under military custody. Meanwhile, Justice Hilali asked for an example where the military trial of a civilian was held without suspending the constitution.

On December 13, the SC’s constitutional bench conditionally allowed military courts to pronounce reserved verdicts of 85 civilians who were still in custody for their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots in 2023.

On Dec 21, military courts sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in violent attacks on military installations during the May 9 riots. A week later, another 60 civilians were handed jail terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in the nationwide riots.

On January 2, the mercy petitions of 19 convicts involved in the May 9 cases were accepted on humanitarian grounds.