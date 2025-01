BAHAWALPUR - Police on Thursday arrested two drug traffickers and recovered contraband from their possession. On a tip-off, Abbasnagar police conducted a raid at Railway Gate, Chak No 2 area and arrested Naved of Golra and recovered 13.535-kg hashish and Rs45,000 from his possession. In another raid, the police arrested Waqas Afzal of Rawalpindi from Baigo Wali Puli area and recovered 19.200-kg hashish and Rs67,000 from his possession. Cases have been registered against the accused.