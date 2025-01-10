Ungoverned Pakistan

Having restored a semblance of peace and the writ of the state in the lawless region of Kurram, the government must now turn its attention, resources, and political will to another ungoverned area: the Katcha region near the Indus River and its tributaries. The recent alleged kidnapping of three members of the Hindu community from Bhong by dacoits in the Katcha area on Tuesday night highlights the grave threat this region poses. Unfortunately, this is far from an isolated incident.

For years, these dacoits have been actively engaged in robbing and kidnapping travelers passing through the area, effectively making cross-country travel through this corridor impossible. They have frequently clashed with police forces, leveraging superior numbers and weaponry, including heavy arms like rocket launchers, to inflict heavy casualties on law enforcement personnel. Such lawlessness in the heart of the country is intolerable. The Katcha area should have been brought under control long ago. Instead, this region, rife with petty criminals and organized gangs, continues to sit astride a vital north-south artery, paralyzing travel and commerce.

This enduring failure represents a national embarrassment. While Pakistan understandably struggles to maintain control in its border regions, which are plagued by terrorism and a decades-long insurgency, its inability to establish order in central regions closer to densely populated areas is inexcusable. This raises serious questions about the efficacy of the country’s law enforcement agencies.

It has long been argued that the Katcha area requires the same level of military and law enforcement resolve that has been applied to other troubled regions. A robust operation to clear out criminal elements, followed by negotiations from a position of strength, is essential. The state must then secure the cooperation of tribal and village elders to ensure that unlawful actors are never allowed to return. The successful Kurram peace process provides a template for achieving lasting stability in the Katcha region.